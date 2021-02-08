शहर चुनें

Chamoli Glacier Burst : आपदा ग्रस्त रैणी गांव में दूसरे दिन भी राहत-बचाव कार्य जारी, तस्वीरों में ग्राउंड जीरो का मंजर

Nirmala Suyal
न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चमोली Published by: Nirmala Suyal
Updated Mon, 08 Feb 2021 05:03 PM IST
राहत-बचाव कार्य युद्ध स्तर पर जारी
राहत-बचाव कार्य युद्ध स्तर पर जारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला

उत्तराखंड के चमोली जिले के आपदा ग्रस्त क्षेत्र रैणी गांव में दूसरे दिन सोमवार को भी राहत-बचाव कार्य युद्ध स्तर पर जारी है। सेना के जवान, एनडीआरएफ, एसडीआरएफ, पुलिस-प्रशासन सभी कार्य में जी-जान से लगे हैं। 

city & states chamoli dehradun uttarakhand glacier trivendra singh rawat rescue dam flood uttarakhand glacier burst

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

