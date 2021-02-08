शहर चुनें

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: ग्लेशियर टूटने से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से आई आपदा, इसरो के वैज्ञानिकों ने बताई असली वजह

alka tyagi
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Published by: अलका त्यागी
Updated Mon, 08 Feb 2021 03:45 PM IST
आपदा के बारे में जानकारी देते इसरो के वैज्ञानिक
आपदा के बारे में जानकारी देते इसरो के वैज्ञानिक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड में चमोली के रैणी गांव में आई आपदा को लेकर इसरो के वैज्ञानिकों ने अहम जानकारी दी है। अभी तक माना जा रहा था कि ग्लेशियर टूटने से आपदा आई है। लेकिन अब सेटेलाइट से ली गई तस्वीरों से वैज्ञानिकों ने आपदा की असली वजह साफ की है। 
