‘टाइगर’ के खिलाफ प्रदर्शनकारियों की ‘दहाड़’, हॉल में की तोड़फोड़ से मची भगदड़, तस्वीरों में देखिए..
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 01:49 PM IST
सलमान खान की टिप्पणी के विरोध में वाल्मीकि समाज के लोगों ने हल्द्वानी प्रेम सिनेमाघर में जमकर बवाल किया। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने यहां पर्दा फाड़कर तोड़फोड़ की। बवाल होने पर सिनेमाघर में सलमान खान की 'टाइगर जिंदा है' फिल्म देख रहे दर्शकों में भगदड़ मच गई।
