हिंदी या पंजाबी नहीं, होली में इस गाने ने जमाया रंग, सुनकर आप भी खुद को थिरकने से नहीं रोक पाएंगे
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Fri, 02 Mar 2018 04:30 PM IST
होली के जश्न में डूबे लोगों का मजा इस गाने ने और भी बढ़ा दिया। पूरे दिन हर गली -मौहल्ले में बस एक ही गाना सुनाई दिया। अगर आप इसे हिंदी या पंजाबी गाना समझ रहे तो आप गलत है। जानिए कौन-सा है यह गाना।
