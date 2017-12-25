Download App
आपका शहर Close

सड़क पर चलते वक्त पैरों में आ गया सांप, इस शख्स ने पकड़कर हाथ में लपेट लिया और फिर...

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल/अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 08:00 PM IST
Snake gripped man hands during rescue shocking photos

आप रास्ते में जा रहे हों और अचानक सांप आ जाए तो‍? अच्छे-अच्छों के पीसने छूट जाएं। लेकिन इस शख्स ने सांप को हाथ में लपेटकर ऐसे पकड़ा कि देखने वालों के रोंगटे खड़े हो गए।

Comments

Browse By Tags

snake gripped man snake rescue snake found on bridge snake More ...

आज का मुद्दा

RK नगर सीट पर दिनाकरन की जीत, बोले- 2 महीने में गिरेगी तमिलनाडु सरकार

Chennai: TTV Dhinakaran Set big win in RK Nagar bypoll

Most Viewed

PHOTOS- अचानक जेसीबी धसी और जमीन से निकला ये 'कीमती शिवलिंग'

Shivling found in excavation kanpur
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

हिमाचल में राम राज, जानिए नए सीएम की लव स्टोरी, संघ के सम्मेलन में हुई मुलाकात और..

himachal cm jairam thakur love story
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

संसद परिसर में हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि आडवाणी के लिए भीड़ से बाहर आए राहुल और पकड़ लिया उनका हाथ

rahul gandhi helped lk advani to get proper place to stand on 16th anniversary of parliament attack
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

इस भाजपा नेता के घर में रोज आता है ये सांप, तस्वीरों में देखिए क्या होता है इसके बाद...

snake found in bharatiya janata party leader house in dehradun
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

चल रही थी अंतिम संस्कार के तैयारी, लेकिन निकल आया सांप और फिर...

snake found during funeral in dehradun shamshan ghat
  • शुक्रवार, 1 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

20 घंटे तक ट्रांसफार्मर से लिपटा रहा सांप, इसके बाद जो हुआ उससे हैरान रह गए लोग

snake death due to wrapped in Transformer Current
  • शुक्रवार, 1 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!