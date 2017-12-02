Download App
01 दिसंबर को यहां रिलीज हुई 'पद्मावती', डॉयरेक्टर के पास आ रहे धमकीभरे फोन

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, हल्द्वानी

Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 12:57 PM IST
padmavati short movie released on 01 december in nainital

देश भर में जहां पद्मावती फिल्म को लेकर हो हल्ला जारी है, वहीं एक दिसंबर को यहां पद्मावती रिलीज कर दी गई। इसके बाद वहां ववाल हो गया साथ ही डॉयरेक्टर को धमकीभरे फोन भी आ रहे हैं।

