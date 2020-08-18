शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Mysterious Cave found during Excavation for Road Cutting in Pithoragarh, See visuals

मंदिर के पास सड़क खुदाई के दौरान मिली 'रहस्यमयी' गुफा, अंदर का नजारा देख हैरानी में लोग, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पिथौरागढ़, Updated Tue, 18 Aug 2020 12:25 PM IST
पिथौरागढ़ में मिली रहस्यमयी गुफा
1 of 7
पिथौरागढ़ में मिली रहस्यमयी गुफा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड के पिथौरागढ़ में कनालीछीना विकासखंड के खनपर गांव में मंदिर के सौंदर्यीकरण और चौड़ीकरण के दौरान की जा रही खुदाई में एक रहस्यमयी गुफा मिली है। यह गुफा 15 मीटर लंबी और 10 मीटर चौड़ी है। गुफा को अंदर से देखने वाले लोग भी हैरानी में हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IBPS PO - पूरा करें सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का सपना, सिर्फ 1,999 रु. में लें क्रैश कोर्स में एडमिशन
Click Here
विज्ञापन
cave found excavation ancient cave rumor uttarakhand news road cutting rare news cave found during excavation गुफा

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

पंडित जसराज
Chandigarh

पंडित जसराजः 6 साल पहले आए थे फतेहाबाद, दोबारा करना चाहते थे एक काम... पढ़ें यादगार किस्सा

18 अगस्त 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

एलएसी पर तैनात होंगे हथियार उठाने का दम रखने वाले ड्रोन, शुरू हुआ ट्रायल, क्यों जरूरी है जानिए

18 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
घर में बागवानी।
Gorakhpur

डॉक्टर ने की है प्राणवायु देने वालों से दोस्ती, इस दपंती ने बेटे के शौक को बनाया जिंदगी का हिस्सा

18 अगस्त 2020

जोंस मिल की जगह
Agra

जोंस मिल प्रकरण: ध्वस्त होंगे अवैध निर्माण, डीएम ने जारी किए आदेश

18 अगस्त 2020

आज ही बुक करें गणेश जी का अथर्वशीर्ष पाठ एवं हवन पूजा, कोलकाता के मोटा गणेश मंदिर में
Puja

आज ही बुक करें गणेश जी का अथर्वशीर्ष पाठ एवं हवन पूजा, कोलकाता के मोटा गणेश मंदिर में
पंडित जसराज। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

स्मृति शेष: यहां पंडित जसराज की रामधुन में खो गए थे श्रोता, वो दिन आज भी याद करते हैं लोग

18 अगस्त 2020

लश्कर कमांडर सज्जाद हैदर मारा गया
Jammu

बुरहान वानी की तरह था लश्कर कमांडर सज्जाद हैदर का नेटवर्क, मौत से पहले शरीर पर बांधी थी आईईडी

18 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

विकास दुबे को मौत की नींद सुलाने वाली पुलिस खूंखार अपराधियों को पकड़ने में नाकाम, कोर्ट में कर रहे सरेंडर

18 अगस्त 2020

रोते- बिलखते परिजन।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: अधूरा रह गया बेटी के हाथ पीले करने का सपना, पिता आखिरी सांस तक बोले-बेटी! मुझे कुछ नहीं होगा

18 अगस्त 2020

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
विज्ञापन
Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

आठ पुलिसकर्मियों की विभीत्स हत्या से लेकर विकास दुबे के एनकाउंटर तक, 64 केस की जांच आयोग ने मांगी जानकारी

18 अगस्त 2020

एसएसपी डॉ. सुनील गुप्ता। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

इस खास काम को करने वाले एसएसपी के तौर पर जाने जाएंगे डॉ. गुप्ता, जानिए क्या है इनकी खासियत

18 अगस्त 2020

आज ही बुक करें गणेश जी का अथर्वशीर्ष पाठ एवं हवन पूजा, कोलकाता के मोटा गणेश मंदिर में
Puja

आज ही बुक करें गणेश जी का अथर्वशीर्ष पाठ एवं हवन पूजा, कोलकाता के मोटा गणेश मंदिर में
गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन।
Gorakhpur

बंदिशों से छूट मिली तो सड़क पर उतर आया पूरा शहर, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसे खतरा बन रहे हैं लोग

18 अगस्त 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

आरटीआई एक्टिविस्ट ने एसआईटी को बताया- कैसे फला-फूला विकास और जय का गैंग

18 अगस्त 2020

विकास दुबे की अस्थियां लेने कानपुर आए पत्नी-बेटा
Kanpur

विकास दुबे की अस्थियां लेने कानपुर आए पत्नी-बेटा, मृत्यु प्रमाणपत्र लेने नगर निगम कार्यालय भी गए

18 अगस्त 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

क्या इस शख्स ने बेज्जती का बदला लेने के लिए रची थी बिकरू कांड की साजिश, हुआ सबसे बड़ा खुलासा

18 अगस्त 2020

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

संजीत हत्याकांड: पुलिस ने चलाया तलाशी अभियान, नाले में खोजा, नहीं मिला फिरौती मांगने वाला मोबाइल

18 अगस्त 2020

सोमवार शाम दिल्ली में हुई बारिश के बाद जलभराव के कारण कई जगह लगा लंबा जाम
Delhi NCR

बारिश के बाद दिल्ली की सड़कें बनीं दरिया, तस्वीरों में देखें मंजर

18 अगस्त 2020

पुलिस ने तांगे पर शव रखकर भेजा
Agra

शर्मनाक: एक मजूदर के शव की बेकद्री, तांगे पर निकला 'इंसानियत' का जनाजा

18 अगस्त 2020

अवैध हथियारों पर चला हथौड़ा
Agra

30 साल पुराने 2891 हथियारों पर चला कानून का हथौड़ा, जेसीबी से गड्ढा खुदवाकर जमीन में दबाए

18 अगस्त 2020

अपराजिता 100 मिलियन स्माइल्स: आयकर अफसर
Agra

अपराजिता: ट्यूशन पढ़ाकर अपनी पढ़ाई की और अफसर बनीं, पढ़ें इन महिलाओं के संघर्ष की कहानी

18 अगस्त 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj Corona Update: 164 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिले, 61 को मिली छुट्टी, दो लोगों की मौत

18 अगस्त 2020

रामराज थाने पर गन्ने के भुगतान को लेकर धरनारत भाकियू के कार्यकर्ता
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर: चीनी मिलों पर एक हजार करोड़ बकाया, मांगें मनवाने को भाकियू ने थाने में गाड़ दिए तंबू, बांधे पशु

18 अगस्त 2020

चेतन चौहान
Moradabad

क्रिकेट का मैदान हो या सियासी पिच, हर जगह दिखता था चेतन चौहान ने लगाए छक्के

17 अगस्त 2020

पिथौरागढ़ में मिली रहस्यमयी गुफा
पिथौरागढ़ में मिली रहस्यमयी गुफा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिथौरागढ़ में मिली रहस्यमयी गुफा
पिथौरागढ़ में मिली रहस्यमयी गुफा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिथौरागढ़ में मिली रहस्यमयी गुफा
पिथौरागढ़ में मिली रहस्यमयी गुफा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिथौरागढ़ में मिली रहस्यमयी गुफा
पिथौरागढ़ में मिली रहस्यमयी गुफा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिथौरागढ़ में मिली रहस्यमयी गुफा
पिथौरागढ़ में मिली रहस्यमयी गुफा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिथौरागढ़ में मिली रहस्यमयी गुफा
पिथौरागढ़ में मिली रहस्यमयी गुफा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिथौरागढ़ में मिली रहस्यमयी गुफा
पिथौरागढ़ में मिली रहस्यमयी गुफा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited