बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5b59e44f1c1b66268b4590","slug":"miracle-during-first-lunar-eclipse-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0939 '\u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930', \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
साल के पहले चंद्र ग्रहण के समय होगा यह 'चमत्कार', देखेंगे तो नजरें नहीं हटेंगी
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sun, 14 Jan 2018 07:20 PM IST
जनवरी में साल का पहला चंद्रग्रहण लगने वाला है। इस दौरान चंद्रग्रहण किसी चमत्कार से कम नहीं होगा। आगे जानिए कैसे...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a5b59e44f1c1b66268b4590","slug":"miracle-during-first-lunar-eclipse-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0939 '\u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930', \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5b59e44f1c1b66268b4590","slug":"miracle-during-first-lunar-eclipse-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0939 '\u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930', \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5b59e44f1c1b66268b4590","slug":"miracle-during-first-lunar-eclipse-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0939 '\u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930', \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5b59e44f1c1b66268b4590","slug":"miracle-during-first-lunar-eclipse-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0939 '\u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930', \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5b59e44f1c1b66268b4590","slug":"miracle-during-first-lunar-eclipse-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0939 '\u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930', \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5b59e44f1c1b66268b4590","slug":"miracle-during-first-lunar-eclipse-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0939 '\u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930', \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.