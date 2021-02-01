विज्ञापन
उत्तराखंड के इस खूबसूरत लेक रिजॉर्ट में हुई मालिनी अवस्थी के बेटे की शादी, सात फेरे लेने नाव में बैठकर गए मंडप, तस्वीरें...

alka tyagi
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भीमताल (नैनीताल) Published by: अलका त्यागी
Updated Mon, 01 Feb 2021 01:35 PM IST
मालिनी अवस्थी के बेटे की शादी
मालिनी अवस्थी के बेटे की शादी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के अपर मुख्य सचिव अवनीश अवस्थी और विख्यात लोकगायिका मालिनी अवस्थी के बेटे अद्वितीय की शादी रविवार को नौकुचियाताल के लेक रिजॉर्ट में धूमधाम से हुई। वर-वधू नाव में सवार होकर कार्यक्रम स्थल तक गए और सात फेरे लिए। 
