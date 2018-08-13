बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b7130f942c7926f9b26d448","slug":"late-actress-sridevi-birthday-she-loved-this-place-and-wished-to-make-house-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932\u0903 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0906\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बर्थडे स्पेशलः श्रीदेवी को था इस जगह से बेहद प्यार, बनाना चाहती थीं अपना आशियाना
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मसूरी, Updated Mon, 13 Aug 2018 01:06 PM IST
आज बॉलीवुड की पहली महिला सुपरस्टार दिवंगत श्रीदेवी का जन्मदिन है। अाइए जानते हैं उस जगह के बारे में जहां श्रीदेवी अपना घर बनाना चाहती थीं।
