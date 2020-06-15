शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   kedarnath disaster seven year: Many Work done in kedarnath Dham, See Throwback and recent Photos

केदारनाथ आपदा 2013: सात साल में कितना बदला बाबा केदार के धाम का स्वरूप, तस्वीरों में देखिए...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Mon, 15 Jun 2020 08:54 PM IST
केदारनाथ धाम, तब और अब
1 of 7
केदारनाथ धाम, तब और अब - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड में 16 जून 2013 को केदारनाथ धाम में आई जल प्रलय के जख्म तो आज तक नहीं भर सके, लेकिन पीएम मोदी की पहल से धाम का स्वरूप कुछ हद तक जरूर बदल गया है। उस वक्त और अब की ये कुछ तस्वीरें धाम के नए और आलोकिक स्वरूप को बयां करती हैं। आप भी देखिए...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
'सफलताडॉटकॉम' NDA कैप्सूल कोर्स - आज आवेदन करने पर मिल रही है 1500 रुपये की छूट
Click Here
kedarnath disaster seven year kedarnath disaster 2013 kedarnath flood 2013 kedarnath dham uttarakhand disaster 2013 kedarnath disaster pm narendra modi narendra modi uttarakhand news केदारनाथ केदारनाथ आपदा केदारनाथ आपदा सात साल

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
केदारनाथ धाम, तब और अब
केदारनाथ धाम, तब और अब - फोटो : अमर उजाला
केदारनाथ धाम, तब और अब
केदारनाथ धाम, तब और अब - फोटो : अमर उजाला
केदारनाथ धाम, तब और अब
केदारनाथ धाम, तब और अब - फोटो : अमर उजाला
केदारनाथ धाम, तब और अब
केदारनाथ धाम, तब और अब - फोटो : अमर उजाला
केदारनाथ धाम अब
केदारनाथ धाम अब - फोटो : अमर उजाला
केदारनाथ धाम पैदल मार्ग
केदारनाथ धाम पैदल मार्ग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
केदारनाथ में ध्यान गुफा
केदारनाथ में ध्यान गुफा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
