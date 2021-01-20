शहर चुनें
IND vs AUS: कभी बसों में धक्के खाते थे आस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ आखिरी मैच में धमाकेदार पारी खेलने वाले ऋषभ पंत, जानें कुछ खास बातें

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Wed, 20 Jan 2021 12:22 PM IST
ऋषभ पंत
1 of 5
ऋषभ पंत - फोटो : twitter
आस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ चौथे और अंतिम टेस्ट मैच में रुड़की निवासी भारतीय टीम के विकेट कीपर ऋषभ पंत  ने धमाकेदार पारी खेल कर सबके दिलों पर राज कर लिया है। एक समय था जब उन्हें रोडवेज की बसों में धक्के खाने पड़ते थे। लेकिन आज वे फलक पर चमक रहे हैं। 
 
ऋषभ पंत
ऋषभ पंत - फोटो : twitter
ऋषभ पंत
ऋषभ पंत - फोटो : ट्विटर @BCCI
ऋषभ पंत
ऋषभ पंत - फोटो : ट्विटर
ऋषभ पंत
ऋषभ पंत - फोटो : ट्विटर
अर्धशतक के बाद ऋषभ पंत
अर्धशतक के बाद ऋषभ पंत - फोटो : ट्विटर @BCCI
