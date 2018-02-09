बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7d56d54f1c1ba5268b932d","slug":"important-information-for-ration-card-holder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0927\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u091c\u0930\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0902, \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राशनकार्ड धारक जरा ध्यान दें, इस गलती की वजह से नहीं उठा पाएंगे योजना का फायदा
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 02:18 PM IST
इस गलती की वजह से राशन कार्ड धारकों को योजना का लाभ नहीं मिल सकेगा। पढ़ें पूरी खबर...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7d56d54f1c1ba5268b932d","slug":"important-information-for-ration-card-holder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0927\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u091c\u0930\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0902, \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7d56d54f1c1ba5268b932d","slug":"important-information-for-ration-card-holder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0927\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u091c\u0930\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0902, \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7d56d54f1c1ba5268b932d","slug":"important-information-for-ration-card-holder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0927\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u091c\u0930\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0902, \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7d56d54f1c1ba5268b932d","slug":"important-information-for-ration-card-holder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0927\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u091c\u0930\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0902, \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7d56d54f1c1ba5268b932d","slug":"important-information-for-ration-card-holder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0927\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u091c\u0930\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0902, \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7d56d54f1c1ba5268b932d","slug":"important-information-for-ration-card-holder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0927\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u091c\u0930\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0902, \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7d56d54f1c1ba5268b932d","slug":"important-information-for-ration-card-holder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0927\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u091c\u0930\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0902, \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7d56d54f1c1ba5268b932d","slug":"important-information-for-ration-card-holder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0927\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u091c\u0930\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0902, \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7d56d54f1c1ba5268b932d","slug":"important-information-for-ration-card-holder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0927\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u091c\u0930\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0902, \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.