उत्तराखंड: बारिश के साथ जमकर बरसे ओले, पहाड़ से मैदान तक ठंड बढ़ी, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Thu, 12 Mar 2020 10:43 PM IST
HailStorm and Rainfall in uttarakhand Today, photos
1 of 5
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुबह बारिश, दिन में धूप और शाम को फिर बारिश। गुरुवार को उत्तराखंड में कुछ ऐसा ही रहा मौसम। पूरे दिन सूरज और बादलों की आंख-मिचौली चलती रही। मसूरी और धनोल्टी में भी दिनभर रुक-रुक कर बारिश होती रही। वहीं कुमाऊं में देर शाम को जमकर ओले बरसे।
