बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c62987ebdec2273724c4e78","slug":"good-news-for-youth-who-wants-to-marry-this-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u091a \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0939 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0942\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इसी साल शादी करने की सोच रहे हैं तो यह खबर पढ़कर खुशी से फूले नहीं समाएंगे आप
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हरिद्वार, Updated Thu, 14 Feb 2019 09:32 AM IST
इसी साल शादी करने की सोच रहे युवक और युवतियों के लिए अच्छी खबर है। इस साल शादी के 73 शुभ मुहूर्त हैं, जिनमें से अभी 62 मुहूर्त बाकी हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
{"_id":"5c62987ebdec2273724c4e78","slug":"good-news-for-youth-who-wants-to-marry-this-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u091a \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0939 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0942\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c62987ebdec2273724c4e78","slug":"good-news-for-youth-who-wants-to-marry-this-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u091a \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0939 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0942\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c62987ebdec2273724c4e78","slug":"good-news-for-youth-who-wants-to-marry-this-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u091a \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0939 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0942\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c62987ebdec2273724c4e78","slug":"good-news-for-youth-who-wants-to-marry-this-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u091a \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0939 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0942\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c62987ebdec2273724c4e78","slug":"good-news-for-youth-who-wants-to-marry-this-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u091a \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0939 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0942\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Downloads
© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.