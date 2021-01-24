विज्ञापन
उत्तराखंड में दसवीं की छात्रा ने संभाला चंपावत की डीएम का कार्यभार! तस्वीरों में देखें क्या हुआ फिर...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंपावत, Updated Sun, 24 Jan 2021 05:23 PM IST
एक दिन की डीएम बनीं निकिता
एक दिन की डीएम बनीं निकिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड के चंपावत में दसवीं की छात्रा ने एक दिन के लिए डीएम का कार्यभार संभाला। बालिका दिवस के मौके पर डीएम का कार्यभार संभालकर टनकपुर स्थित कस्तूरबा गांधी आवासीय स्कूल की छात्रा निकिता आर्य बेहद खुश नजर आईं। 
एक दिन की डीएम बनीं निकिता
एक दिन की डीएम बनीं निकिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक दिन की डीएम निकिता को सम्मानित करते डीएम
एक दिन की डीएम निकिता को सम्मानित करते डीएम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बैठक लेतीं एक दिन की डीएम बनीं निकिता
बैठक लेतीं एक दिन की डीएम बनीं निकिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बैठक लेतीं एक दिन की डीएम बनीं निकिता
बैठक लेतीं एक दिन की डीएम बनीं निकिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बैठक लेतीं एक दिन की डीएम बनीं निकिता
बैठक लेतीं एक दिन की डीएम बनीं निकिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक दिन की डीएम निकिता
एक दिन की डीएम निकिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
