Corona Vaccination : उत्तराखंड में कोरोना महामारी से जंग का महाअभियान शुरू, इन्हें लगा पहला टीका, तस्वीरें

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sat, 16 Jan 2021 12:50 PM IST
स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों में गजब का उत्साह
1 of 6
स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों में गजब का उत्साह - फोटो : amar ujala
कोरोना महामारी से जंग का महाअभियान शनिवार को पूरे देश के साथ ही उत्तराखंड में भी शुरू हो गया है। इस अभियान में भाग ले रहे स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों में गजब का उत्साह देखने को मिल रहा है। आइए जानते हैं कैसा रहा इनका अनुभव...
champawat dehradun kotdwar nainital tehri uttarakhand coronavirus covid 19 in india coronavirus uttarakhand coronavirus vaccine covid-19 vaccination programme corona vaccination

X