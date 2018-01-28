बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6de2794f1c1b88268b707d","slug":"frightful-fog-warning-in-two-districts-of-uttarakhand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928! \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 24 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092d\u092f\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सावधान! अगले 24 घंटे यहां पड़ेगा भयंकर कोहरा, पाला पड़ने से बढ़ेगी खून जमाने वाली ठंड
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 09:14 PM IST
मौसम विभाग ने अगले 24 घंटे के दौरान भयंकर कोहरे की चेतावनी जारी की है। ठंड अभी और बढ़ने के आसार हैं।
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.