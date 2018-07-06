बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b3efb0a4f1c1bb9248b4d07","slug":"epfo-scheme-for-employees-who-have-lost-job","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092b\u0913 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u0941\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ईपीएफओ की इस सुविधा से होगा बड़ा फायदा, जान लेंगे तो मिलेगा बड़ी समस्या से छुटकारा
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Fri, 06 Jul 2018 10:55 AM IST
ईपीएफओ की इस सुविधा के बारे में जान लेंगे तो बड़ी समस्या से छुटकारा मिल जाएगा। इसे जानने के बाद आप राहत की सांस लेंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b3efb0a4f1c1bb9248b4d07","slug":"epfo-scheme-for-employees-who-have-lost-job","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092b\u0913 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u0941\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b3efb0a4f1c1bb9248b4d07","slug":"epfo-scheme-for-employees-who-have-lost-job","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092b\u0913 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u0941\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b3efb0a4f1c1bb9248b4d07","slug":"epfo-scheme-for-employees-who-have-lost-job","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092b\u0913 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u0941\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b3efb0a4f1c1bb9248b4d07","slug":"epfo-scheme-for-employees-who-have-lost-job","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092b\u0913 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u0941\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b3efb0a4f1c1bb9248b4d07","slug":"epfo-scheme-for-employees-who-have-lost-job","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092b\u0913 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u0941\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b3efb0a4f1c1bb9248b4d07","slug":"epfo-scheme-for-employees-who-have-lost-job","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092b\u0913 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u0941\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.