Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Covid 19 Latest news: Banking, ATM and savings account Many rules will Going to chang from 1st July

काम की खबर: एक जुलाई से बदलेंगे बैंकिंग, एटीएम और सेविंग खातों से जुड़े कई नियम, आप भी जान लें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Fri, 26 Jun 2020 01:42 AM IST
Covid 19 Latest news: Banking, ATM and savings account Many rules will Going to chang from 1st July
1 of 5
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
बैंकिंग से जुड़े कई नियमों में एक जुलाई से बदलाव होने जा रहे हैं। सेविंग खाते से लेकर एटीएम तक से जुड़े कई नियमों में बैंक बदलाव लागू करने जा रहे हैं। आप भी इन नियमों के हिसाब से अपनी तैयारी पूरी कर लें।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
