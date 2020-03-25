शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
MyCity App MyCity App
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Coronavirus Lockdown in uttarakhand: All devi Temple Gate Closed on Chaitra navratri 2020

Uttarakhand Lockdown: नवरात्रि के पहले दिन बंद रहे मंदिरों के कपाट, छाया रहा सन्नाटा, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Wed, 25 Mar 2020 06:44 PM IST
Coronavirus Lockdown in uttarakhand: All devi Temple Gate Closed on Chaitra navratri 2020
1 of 6
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड में कोरोना वायरस को लेकर लॉकडाउन के कारण नवरात्रि में मंदिरों के कपाट बंद रहे। ये वे मंदिर हैं जहां हमेशा श्रद्धालुओं की कतारें लगी रहती हैं। कई जगह तो मंदिर खुले ही नहीं, तो कई जगह पूजा के बाद पुजारी ने मंदिर बंद कर दिए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
chaitra navratri 2020 happy chaitra navratri coronavirus lockdown in uttarakhand coronavirus in uttarakhand chaitra amavasya chaitra navratri fast navratri navratri 2019 date नवरात्रि 2020 नवरात्रि पूजन सामग्री navratri 2019 significance of devi puja devi puja items significance of devi puja items importance of devi puja items

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

धर्मेंद्र का फाइल फोटो और पथराव में क्षतिग्रस्त पुलिस की गाड़ी
Agra

फिरोजाबादः नहर में मिला लापता युवक का शव, ग्रामीणों ने किया पुलिस पर पथराव

25 मार्च 2020

Curfew in Himachal Pradesh (HP) News in Hindi Murga punishment in sirmour
Himachal Pradesh

Curfew Himachal Pradesh: नहीं माने तो पुलिस ने किया ये हाल, कहा- सड़क पर न निकलें

25 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
साइकिल से निकलने युवकों को बैठक लगाकर पुलिस ने दिया दंड 
Kannauj

लॉकडाउन: कन्नौज में डंडे-थप्पड़ मारने के साथ कान पकड़कर लगवाई उठा बैठक, देखें तस्वीरें

25 मार्च 2020

लॉकडाउन के दौरान पुराने शहर के खुल्दाबाद इलाके में मंगलवार को गश्त करती पुलिस।
Prayagraj

सख्त हुई पुलिस, प्रयागराज में हर तरफ दिखा कर्फ्यू जैसा माहौल

25 मार्च 2020

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
ओमकार का फाइल फोटो, शव का अंतिम संस्कार कराते संस्था के सदस्य
Agra

जीते जी वृद्घाश्रम में रहे, मरने के बाद नसीब नहीं हुई बेटे के हाथ से मुखाग्नि

25 मार्च 2020

lockdown
Baghpat

लाॅकडाउन के नियम तोड़ने वालों के लिए लाठियों को भी सैनेटाइज कर रही मेरठ पुलिस, देखें तस्वीरें

25 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

gautam gambhir
Delhi NCR

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने किया 21 दिन के लॉकडाउन का एलान तो गौतम गंभीर ने दिया कुछ ऐसा रिएक्शन

25 मार्च 2020

MaharajGanj news
Gorakhpur

महराजगंज: लॉकडाउन का पालन न करना पड़ा लोगों को भारी, पुलिस ने ऐसे सिखाया सबक, देखें तस्वीरें

25 मार्च 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
विज्ञापन
सड़कों पर पसरा रहा सन्नाटा।
Varanasi

लॉकडाउन: घरों से नहीं निकल रहे लोग, सड़कों पर पसरा सन्नाटा, गंगा आरती-घाटों की देखें तस्वीरें

25 मार्च 2020

uttarakhand lockdown
Dehradun

Uttarakhand lockdown: घर बैठने के लिए कहने पर दो पक्षों में जमकर पथराव, पुलिस ने लाठियां फटकार कर भगाया

25 मार्च 2020

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
Lockdown in Uttarakhand News Update: watch police punishment in photos
Dehradun

Uttarakhand Lockdown: उल्लंघन करने वालों को पुलिस ने दी ऐसी सजा, तस्वीरें देखकर छूट जाएगी हंसी

25 मार्च 2020

अमरोहा में पुलिस ने लॉकडाउन का उल्लंघन करने वालों के फोटो किए वायरल
Moradabad

यूपीः लॉकडाउन में बेवजह घर से निकले लोगों को पुलिस ने ऐसे किया शर्मिंदा, पर्चा लगाकर फोटो की वायरल

25 मार्च 2020

गांव में लगाए नो एंट्री के बैनर
Agra

लड़ेंगे कोरोना सेः इस गांव में बाहरी व्यक्ति और रिश्तेदार ना आएं...ग्रामीणों ने लगाए बैनर

25 मार्च 2020

corona virus lockdown
Agra

तस्वीरों में लॉकडाउन: जरूरी सामानों की खुली दुकानें, देखें उत्तर भारत के प्रमुख शहरों का हाल

25 मार्च 2020

Lockdown in Uttarakhand News Update: in the morning traffic jam at dehradun
Dehradun

Uttarakhand Lockdown: पीएम मोदी के एलान के बाद सुबह खुला बाजार तो हो गया ट्रैफिक जाम, तस्वीरें

25 मार्च 2020

गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Lockdown: 21 दिन के लिए पूरा देश हुआ लॉकडाउन, तस्वीरों में देखें गोरखपुर का हाल

25 मार्च 2020

सड़कों पर उतरे पुलिस अधिकारी
Agra

लॉकडाउनः बाजारों से हटाई ठेल-ठकेल, पुलिस अफसरों ने परखीं व्यवस्थाएं, घरों से निकले लोग लौटाए

25 मार्च 2020

21 दिन के लॉकडाउन का पहला दिन
Kanpur

21 दिन के लिए पूरा देश हुआ लॉकडाउन, तस्वीरों में देखें कानपुर समेत आसपास के जिलों का हाल

25 मार्च 2020

lockdown
Baghpat

लाॅकडाउन:पहले दिन पश्चिमी यूपी में रहा ऐसा माहौल, उत्तराखंड से 50 किलोमीटर पैदल चलकर बिजनौर पहुंचा परिवार

25 मार्च 2020

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

सुनो सरकार, हमें भी मदद की दरकार, बिस्किट और चाय पर चल रही जिंदगी

25 मार्च 2020

मंदिर बंद कराती पुलिस
Agra

लॉकडाउन में भक्ति पर भारी 'खाकी', सुहाग नगरी में पूजा को पहुंचे श्रद्घालुओं को लौटाया, मंदिर कराए बंद

25 मार्च 2020

लॉकडाउन मेरठ
Meerut

पश्चिमी यूपी में लाॅकडाउन: सब्जी मंडी-राशन की दुकानों पर उमड़ी भीड़, नवरात्र के बीच घरों में ही सजा माता के दरबार

25 मार्च 2020

- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited