Photo Gallery › Uttarakhand › Dehradun › Corona Vaccination in Uttarakhand news Today: watch first day vaccination in photos

Corona Vaccination : उत्तराखंड में वैक्सीनेशन जारी, स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों में उत्साह, केंद्रों में उत्सव का माहौल, तस्वीरें

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sat, 16 Jan 2021 02:06 PM IST
Corona Vaccination in Uttarakhand news Today: watch first day vaccination in photos
- फोटो : amar ujala
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के संबोधन के बाद उत्तराखंड के सभी केंद्रों में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हो गया है। इस दौरान स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों में उत्साह नजर आया। वहीं कहीं-कहीं केंद्रों को गुब्बारों से सजाया भी गया।
 
city & states dehradun uttarakhand covid 19 in india coronavirus uttarakhand coronavirus vaccine covid-19 vaccination programme corona vaccination

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
