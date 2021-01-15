शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Bollywood Actor Rajkummar Rao Ride on Bullet wearing Police Uniform in Dehradun

देहरादून की सड़कों पर पुलिस की वर्दी में बुलेट से घूमते नजर आए एक्टर राजकुमार राव, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Fri, 15 Jan 2021 10:56 PM IST
बाइक पर एक्टर राजकुमार राव
1 of 6
बाइक पर एक्टर राजकुमार राव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बॉलीवुड एक्टर राजकुमार राव जब पुलिस की वर्दी पहनकर देहरादून की सड़कों पर बुलेट पर घूमते दिखे तो लोग हैरान रह गए। वे काफी देर तक सड़क पर बुलेट रोककर खड़े रहे, लेकिन लोग उन्हें पहचान ही नहीं पाए। काफी देर बाद लोगों ने उन्हें पहचाना। तस्वीरें देखिए...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states dehradun national uttarakhand bhumi pednekar rajkumar rao badhaai do badhaai do movie

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

राजवीर सिंह ।
Chandigarh

मुफलिसीः ओलंपिक गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट की मौत... इलाज में बिके पत्नी के गहने, घर हुआ गिरवी

15 जनवरी 2021

कोविशील्ड की कोरोना वैक्सीन
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल के जिलों में पहुंची कोरोना वैक्सीन, जानें किसे लगेगा पहला टीका

15 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
साल 2020 के पांच ZEE5 ओरिजनल शो, जिन्होंने खूब किया दर्शकों के दिलों पर राज
ZEE 5

साल 2020 के पांच ZEE5 ओरिजनल शो, जिन्होंने खूब किया दर्शकों के दिलों पर राज
पचास बच्चों के यौन शोषण का मामला: बच्चों का मेडिकल कराने पहुंची सीबीआई की टीम
Chitrakoot

क्या पचास बच्चों के यौन शोषणा में जेई रामभवन की पत्नी भी है शामिल, सीबीआई तलाश रही सुराग

15 जनवरी 2021

Lohri 2021 in Dehradun News: children first lohri photos in amar ujala watch in photos
Dehradun

Lohri 2021 : देहरादून में नन्हे-मुन्नों ने अमर उजाला के साथ मनाई पहली लोहड़ी, तस्वीरों में देखें...

15 जनवरी 2021

फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें शनि की स्थिति किस प्रकार करेगी आपके करियर को प्रभावित !
Kundali

फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें शनि की स्थिति किस प्रकार करेगी आपके करियर को प्रभावित !
कुम्भ मेला 2021
Dehradun

Kumbh Mela 2021: मकर संक्रांति पर्व पर देश के कोने-कोने से आए श्रद्धालु, मेला प्रशासन ने इस मंत्र से की भीड़ नियंत्रित

15 जनवरी 2021

congress, protest, police
Dehradun

Dehradun News : कृषि कानून वापस लेने की मांग को लेकर सैकड़ों कांग्रेसी राजभवन कूच के लिए निकले, तस्वीरों में देखें उग्र प्रदर्शन

15 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
बाइक पर एक्टर राजकुमार राव
बाइक पर एक्टर राजकुमार राव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देहरादून में बाइक पर एक्टर राजकुमार राव
देहरादून में बाइक पर एक्टर राजकुमार राव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देहरादून में बाइक से जाते एक्टर राजकुमार राव
देहरादून में बाइक से जाते एक्टर राजकुमार राव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाइक से जाते एक्टर राजकुमार राव
बाइक से जाते एक्टर राजकुमार राव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजकुमार राव/भूमि पेडनेकर
राजकुमार राव/भूमि पेडनेकर - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
शूटिंग के दौरान राजकुमार राव और भूमि पेडनेकर
शूटिंग के दौरान राजकुमार राव और भूमि पेडनेकर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X