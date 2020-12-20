शहर चुनें
उत्तराखंड: खेतों में कंटीली तारों से बने फंदे के बीच फंसा तेंदुआ, देखने वालों की लगी भीड़, तस्वीरें... 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, टनकपुर (चंपावत), Updated Sun, 20 Dec 2020 01:44 PM IST
Uttarakhand Latest News: Leopard Stuck in Thorn wire in Tanakpur and public Crowd to see Rescue
1 of 6
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड के टनकपुर में तराई पूर्वी वन प्रभाग के खटीमा रेंज के जंगल से लगे छीनीगोठ गांव में रविवार सुबह एक तेंदुआ तार बाड़ के बीच फंस गया। तेंदुए को देखने के लिए ग्रामीणों की भीड़ खेतों में जमा हो गई। तस्वीरें देखिए...
city & states champawat dehradun national uttarakhand leopard lepord rescue तेंदुआ तेंदुआ रेस्क्यू thorn wire

- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
