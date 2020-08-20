शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   American Boy and Spanish Girl Doing Marriage with pahadi tradition in Uttarakhand Rudraprayag

सात समंदर पार आकर एक-दूजे के हुए अमेरिका के सीगल और स्पेन की मेरी, मंदिर में लिए सात फेरे, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रुद्रप्रयाग, Updated Fri, 21 Aug 2020 12:30 AM IST
American Boy and Spanish Girl Doing Marriage with pahadi tradition in Uttarakhand Rudraprayag
1 of 5
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारतीय संस्कृति से प्रभावित होकर विदेशी जोड़ा उत्तराखंड पहुंचा। यहां दोनों हिंदू रीति-रिवाज से एक दूजे संग सात फेरे लेकर सात जन्मों के बंधन में बंध गए। उन्होंने मंदिर में शादी की। तस्वीरें देखिए...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IBPS PO - पूरा करें सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का सपना, मात्र 2,499 रु. में लें क्रैश कोर्स में एडमिशन
Click Here
विज्ञापन
unique marriage unique wedding foreigner marriage uttarakhand news unique tradition marriage unique traditonal wedding शादी यूनिक मैरिज

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

prayagraj news
Pratapgarh

Prayagraj News: गंगा में छोड़ा गया 2.91 लाख क्यूसेक पानी,बढ़ा जल दबाव

21 अगस्त 2020

एक घंटे की बारिश में शहर का हुआ ये हाल
Agra

ताजनगरी की सड़कें फिर बनीं तलैया, एक घंटे की बारिश में शहर का हुआ ये हाल

21 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
Sadak 2 trailer

Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
आगरा की महिला समाजसेवी
Agra

अपराजिता: 'आधी आबादी' के हक में उठा रहीं आवाज, पढ़ें इन महिलाओं के जज्बे और हौसले की कहानी

21 अगस्त 2020

विकास दुबे के ठीक पीछे काले कोट में जिलेदार
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के सबसे खूंखार शूटर जिलेदार ने कोर्ट में किया सरेंडर, ताकती रह गई कानपुर की तेज तर्रार पुलिस

21 अगस्त 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, मिलेगा समस्त परेशानियों का ज्योतिष्य समाधान
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, मिलेगा समस्त परेशानियों का ज्योतिष्य समाधान
योगिता की हत्या का आरोपी डॉक्टर विवेक तिवारी
Agra

योगिता गौतम हत्याकांड: आरोपी डॉक्टर ने 'खौफनाक' तरीके से ली जान, पोस्टमार्टम में हुआ खुलासा

21 अगस्त 2020

धरने पर बैठे चंद्रशेखर
Azamgarh

सौ से अधिक समर्थकों के साथ चंद्रशेखर गिरफ्तार, रिहा, 5 घंटे से धरने पर बैठे,कहा-पीड़ितों से बिना मिले नहीं उठूंगा

21 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

रोते-बिलखते परिजन
Mirzapur

Baramulla Encounter: शहीद रवि की अंतिम यात्रा में हर आंख हुई नम, परिजनों के आंसू बयां कर रहे थे बिछड़ने का गम

21 अगस्त 2020

योगिता की हत्या का आरोपी डॉक्टर विवेक तिवारी
Agra

योगिता गौतम हत्याकांड: आरोपी डॉक्टर विवेक तिवारी तक ऐसे पहुंची पुलिस, पढ़ें पूरा घटनाक्रम

21 अगस्त 2020

Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
Sadak 2 trailer

Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
विज्ञापन
योगिता की हत्या का आरोपी डॉक्टर विवेक तिवारी
Agra

योगिता हत्याकांड: आरोपी डॉक्टर का खौफनाक कुबूलनामा- वो किसी और की हो जाए, बर्दाश्त नहीं था

21 अगस्त 2020

लाठी चलाते एसडीएम
Ballia

बलिया : SDM ने लोगों को दौड़ा-दौड़ाकर पीटा, सीएम योगी ने किया निलंबित

20 अगस्त 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, मिलेगा समस्त परेशानियों का ज्योतिष्य समाधान
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, मिलेगा समस्त परेशानियों का ज्योतिष्य समाधान
दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बारिश
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में लगातार तीसरे दिन बरसा पानी, सड़कें जलमग्न, जाम के कारण वाहन चालकों ने भुगती परेशानी

20 अगस्त 2020

जय बाजपेई और गैंगस्टर विकास दुबे
Kanpur

Vikas dubey news: गैंगस्टर जय बाजपेई के मकान में रह रहे तीन दरोगा सस्पेंड, आईजी की जांच में हुआ खुलासा

20 अगस्त 2020

Soldier Rajendra Singh Negi Martyr on pakistan Border, Daughter Says on father Funeral She will also go in indian army
Dehradun

पाक सीमा पर शहीद हुए पिता, अंतिम विदाई में बेटी बोली- मैं भी सेना में जाकर देश की रक्षा करूंगी

20 अगस्त 2020

\
Dehradun

आठ महीने बाद घर पहुंचा पाक सीमा से लापता जवान का पार्थिव शरीर, सामने देख ही पत्नी ने माना शहीद

20 अगस्त 2020

सन्या ढींगरा
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल की बेटी सन्या को अमेरिकी कंपनी में मिला साढ़े 42 लाख का पैकेज, घर से करेंगी काम

20 अगस्त 2020

मां-बेटी ने फांसी लगा जान दी
Kanpur

यूपी: चरित्र पर टिप्पणी से आहत मां-बेटी ने चुनी मौत, पुलिस को कमरे से मिली दो डायरी

20 अगस्त 2020

siddharthnagar news
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: यहां मछुआरे के जाल में फंसा घड़ियाल, देखने वालों की उमड़ी भीड़

20 अगस्त 2020

ganesh chaturthi 2020 : Shubh Muhurat And Timing for Ganesha Puja
Dehradun

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: ये है बप्पा की स्थापना का शुभ मुहूर्त, न करें चंद्रदर्शन, पूजा में ये एक चीज जरूर चढ़ाएं

20 अगस्त 2020

बिकरू कांड के एक और आरोपी का सरेंडर
Kanpur

Vikas dubey news: बिकरू कांड के एक और आरोपी का सरेंडर, एक लाख का इनाम था, वकील की ड्रेस में पहुंचा कोर्ट

20 अगस्त 2020

इटावा लॉयन सफारी घूमने पहुंचे अखिलेश
Etawah

इटावा लॉयन सफारी घूमने पहुंचे अखिलेश, बोले- भाजपा की हर चाल को भांपकर बनाएंगे रणनीति, ये बड़ी बात भी कही

20 अगस्त 2020

बस हाईजैक मामला
Etawah

इटावा: एआरटीओ के दलाल ने की आगरा से बस हाईजैक, बरलई के ढाबे के पास हुई बरामद, इसलिए रचा पूरा खेल

20 अगस्त 2020

जय बाजपेई और गैंगस्टर विकास दुबे
Kanpur

Vikas dubey: आरटीआई एक्टिविस्ट ने ईडी के सामने जय गैंग के 17 सदस्यों व 16 पुलिसकर्मियों के खोले नाम

20 अगस्त 2020

- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited