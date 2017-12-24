Download App
कप्तानी में दोहरा शतक जड़ने वाले रोहित ने कही ऐसी बात, भावुक हो जाएंगे आप

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 09:15 AM IST
Rohit Sharma says, I do not know when I will captain India again

टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली की नामौजूदगी में श्रीलंका के खिलाफ तीन वन-डे और तीन टी-20 सीरीज में कप्तान की जिम्मेदारी रोहित शर्मा को सौंपी गई थी। रोहित ने अपनी जिम्मेदारी को अच्छे से निभाते हुए टीम इंडिया को वन-डे और टी-20 सीरीज में शानदार जीत दिलाई। साथ ही बतौर बल्लेबाज भी उन्होंने दोनों ही सीरीज में शानदार पारी खेली और उनका रिकॉर्ड भी शानदार रहा। 

