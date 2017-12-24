बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
...तो क्या 2019 वर्ल्ड कप तक ही खेल पाएंगे एमएस धोनी!
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 11:32 AM IST
भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (
बीसीसीआई
) के क्रिकेट चयन समिति के अध्यक्ष एमएसके प्रसाद ने टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान और विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज
महेंद्र सिंह धोनी
को लेकर बहुत बड़ी बात कही है। एमएसके प्रसाद ने साफ कर दिया है कि धोनी 2019 में होने वाले वर्ल्ड कप तक टीम का हिस्सा रहेंगे।
गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
