एमएस धोनी ने बाराबती स्टेडियम में एंट्री लेने के तुरंत बाद किया ये बड़ा काम

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 11:57 PM IST
ms dhoni inspects the pitch of barabati stadium in cuttack

बाराबती स्टेडियम की पिच का एक साल से टेस्ट नहीं हुआ है। टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान एमएस धोनी ने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ पहले टी20 इंटरनेशनल मैच से पूर्व पिच का निरीक्षण किया। धोनी ने अपना किट बैग उतारकर रखा और सीधे 22 यार्ड की पिच को देखने गए। उन्होंने कुछ मिनट पिच को देखने में बिताए और दोनों छोर पर हाथ से मजबूती नापी।

