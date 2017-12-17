Download App
...तो क्या कैरेबियाई स्टार ऑलराउंडर ड्वेन ब्रावो अब कभी वेस्टइंडीज की ओर से नहीं खेलेंगे!

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Sun, 17 Dec 2017 09:12 AM IST
Dwayne Bravo says, Does not make sense to return to international cricket at the age of 34

वेस्टइंडीज के स्टार आलराउंडर ड्वेन ब्रावो ने टीम में अपनी वापसी को लेकर कहा है कि भला 34 साल की उम्र में इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में वापसी करने का कोई तुक ही नहीं बनता हैं।




 

dwayne bravo west indies international cricket

