बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5311994f1c1b35338b71ae","slug":"wrestler-babita-phogat-hard-training-in-gym-for-commonwealth-games","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940' \u091c\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 6-6 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आमिर खान की 'बेटी' जिम में 6-6 घंटे बहा रही पसीना, वीडियो आया सामने
हनी सोनी/अमर उजाला, चरखी दादरी(हरियाणा), Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 12:19 PM IST
एक्टर आमिर खान की 'बेटी' आजकल जिम में छह-छह घंटे पसीना बहा रही है। ट्रेनिंग बहुत कड़ी चल रही है, वीडियो देखिए और जानिए इस वर्कआउट की वजह।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a5311994f1c1b35338b71ae","slug":"wrestler-babita-phogat-hard-training-in-gym-for-commonwealth-games","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940' \u091c\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 6-6 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5311994f1c1b35338b71ae","slug":"wrestler-babita-phogat-hard-training-in-gym-for-commonwealth-games","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940' \u091c\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 6-6 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5311994f1c1b35338b71ae","slug":"wrestler-babita-phogat-hard-training-in-gym-for-commonwealth-games","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940' \u091c\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 6-6 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5311994f1c1b35338b71ae","slug":"wrestler-babita-phogat-hard-training-in-gym-for-commonwealth-games","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940' \u091c\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 6-6 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5311994f1c1b35338b71ae","slug":"wrestler-babita-phogat-hard-training-in-gym-for-commonwealth-games","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940' \u091c\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 6-6 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5311994f1c1b35338b71ae","slug":"wrestler-babita-phogat-hard-training-in-gym-for-commonwealth-games","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940' \u091c\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 6-6 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5311994f1c1b35338b71ae","slug":"wrestler-babita-phogat-hard-training-in-gym-for-commonwealth-games","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940' \u091c\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 6-6 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5311994f1c1b35338b71ae","slug":"wrestler-babita-phogat-hard-training-in-gym-for-commonwealth-games","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940' \u091c\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 6-6 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5311994f1c1b35338b71ae","slug":"wrestler-babita-phogat-hard-training-in-gym-for-commonwealth-games","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940' \u091c\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 6-6 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5311994f1c1b35338b71ae","slug":"wrestler-babita-phogat-hard-training-in-gym-for-commonwealth-games","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940' \u091c\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 6-6 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.