शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   World Cup 2019, Indian Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Untold Facts

शतरंज का खिलाड़ी था, पर 7 साल खेत में प्रैक्टिस कर बन गया क्रिकेट का 'धुरंधर', अब वर्ल्ड कप खेलेगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जींद(हरियाणा), Updated Tue, 16 Apr 2019 11:08 AM IST
युजवेंद्र चहल
1 of 8
युजवेंद्र चहल - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
इंटरनेशनल लेवल पर शतरंज खेलता था और आज क्रिकेट की दुनिया का 'धुरंधर' है। कभी खेत में प्रैक्टिस किया करता था, आज वर्ल्ड कप खेलने जा रहा है। जानिए कौन है और उनके बारे में सब कुछ।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
world cup 2019 indian bowler yuzvendra chahal indian cricket team cwc icc world cup 2019 squad bcci icc virat kohli
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
लोकसभा चुनाव - किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से लेकर नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 से जुड़े हर लाइव अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे अमर उजाला चुनाव समाचार।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

अमर उजाला
Dehradun

ऋषिकेश-गंगोत्री हाईवे पर खाई में गिरी सूमो के उड़े परखच्चे, बिखर गए शव, तस्वीरों में देखें

16 अप्रैल 2019

नरेश अग्रवाल आजम खां (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

आजम खां पर नरेश अग्रवाल के बयान से यूपी की सियासत में आया भूचाल, इन्हें कहा 'मुस्लिमों का कातिल'

16 अप्रैल 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
UP Board 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
चलती बाइक में लगी आग
Kanpur

एक्सप्रेस वे पर चलती बाइक में लगी आग, पुलिस ने बचाई नवदंपति की जान, देखिए तस्वीरें

15 अप्रैल 2019

पीएम मोदी एवं मायावती (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

चुनावी दंगल: मायावती पर भाजपा नेता ने दिया बड़ा बयान, पीएम मोदी के बारे में भी बहुत कुछ बोल गए

16 अप्रैल 2019

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
ज्योतिष समाधान

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
टिक टॉक मामले में मृतक सलमान
Delhi NCR

कौन है वो शख्स, जिसकी टिक-टॉक देखते हुए चली गई जान, जानिए कैसे हुई मौत

15 अप्रैल 2019

बीजेपी का लोगो
Chandigarh

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: हरियाणा में भाजपा ने घोषित किए सभी 10 प्रत्याशी, जानिए कौन कितना धुरंधर

16 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

आजम खां
Kanpur

भाजपा प्रत्याशी जयाप्रदा पर अमर्यादित टिप्पणी करने पर आजम खां को झटका, गंभीर धाराओं में एफआईआर दर्ज

16 अप्रैल 2019

मृतक श्रुति जैन का फाइल फोटो
Agra

तस्वीरें: नर्मदा बांध में डूबने से श्रुति की मौत, इंजीनियर बनने की चाह रह गई अधूरी

15 अप्रैल 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
UP Board 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
विज्ञापन
हेमा मालिनी के समर्थन में सभा को संबोधित करते धर्मेंद्र
Agra

धर्मेंद्र ने संभाली हेमा के चुनाव प्रचार की कमान, 'जाटलैंड' में दिखा 'वीरू' का अंदाज

15 अप्रैल 2019

क्रिकेटर कुलदीप यादव
Kanpur

कुलदीप यादव का वर्ल्ड कप क्रिकेट टीम में हुआ चयन, विश्वकप खेलने वाला कानपुर का पहला खिलाड़ी

16 अप्रैल 2019

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
ज्योतिष समाधान

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
आजम खान
Delhi NCR

जया प्रदा पर बदजुबानी करने वाले आजम खान की कब-कब फिसली जुबान, 6 विवादित बयान

15 अप्रैल 2019

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

अखिलेश-मुलायम के गढ़ में गरजेंगे शाह, सपा में हलचल, राहुल-प्रियंका भी देंगे दस्तक

16 अप्रैल 2019

हेमा मालिनी के चुनाव प्रचार करते फिल्म अभिनेता धर्मेंद्र
Agra

'बसंती' के लिए धर्मेंद्र बने 'वीरू', गांव वालों से बोले-वोट नहीं दिए तो टंकी पर चढ़ जाऊंगा

14 अप्रैल 2019

घोड़े पर विदाई
Dehradun

भारत के इस गांव में डोली में नहीं घोड़े पर होती है बेटियों की विदाई, पीछे है बेहद खास वजह

16 अप्रैल 2019

पूर्व सांसद नरेश अग्रवाल
Kannauj

'वानरों की तरह घूमने' के बयान के बाद नरेश का आजम पर अबतक का सबसे बड़ा हमला, मच सकता है भूचाल

15 अप्रैल 2019

murder
Prayagraj

इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय के पीसीबी हॉस्टल में छात्र की गोली मारकर हत्या

16 अप्रैल 2019

योगिता रघुवंशी
Madhya Pradesh

15 सालों से हाईवे पर राज कर रही हैं योगिता रघुवंशी, प्रेरणादायक है उनकी कहानी

15 अप्रैल 2019

Side Story of Tempo Accident In Pandoga Una Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

तस्वीरें: कभी बेटे की लाश देखने, कभी घायल पति को संभालने दौड़ती रही ज्योति

13 अप्रैल 2019

जाख देवता
Dehradun

अद्भुत और अनोखी है यह परंपरा, तस्वीरों में देखिए कैसे धधकते अंगारों पर नाच उठे देवता

15 अप्रैल 2019

युवती ने परिजनों काे दी बेहोशी की दवा
Kanpur

प्रेमी के साथ मिलकर प्रेमिका ने बनाया खतरनाक प्लान, पहले घरवालों को दी नींद की दवा फिर किया कुछ ऐसा

15 अप्रैल 2019

प्रणव सिंह चैंपियन
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः भाजपा विधायक ने राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को लेकर दिया विवादित बयान

15 अप्रैल 2019

जनसभा को संबोधित करते नरेश अग्रवाल (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

यूपी की राजनीति में तूफान ला सकता है नरेश का बयान, बोले- अखिलेश वानरों की तरह चौराहों पर घूमेंगे

15 अप्रैल 2019

युजवेंद्र चहल
युजवेंद्र चहल - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
युजवेंद्र चहल
युजवेंद्र चहल - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
यजुवेंद्र चहल
यजुवेंद्र चहल - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
युजवेंद्र चहल
युजवेंद्र चहल - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
युजवेंद्र चहल
युजवेंद्र चहल - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
युजवेंद्र चहल
युजवेंद्र चहल - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
युजवेंद्र चहल
युजवेंद्र चहल - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
यजुवेंद्र चहल
यजुवेंद्र चहल - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.