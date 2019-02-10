शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   valentines Day 2019, Romantic Love Story of Disable Couple

Valentine's Day: लड़की के दोनों हाथ-पैर नहीं, फिर भी उस पर छिड़कता है जान...क्यूट लव स्टोरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sun, 10 Feb 2019 01:05 PM IST
विनोद और लक्ष्मी की प्रेम कहानी
1 of 5
लड़की के दोनों हाथ-पैर नहीं हैं, फिर वो उसे इतना प्यार करता है कि जान भी दे देगा उसके इश्क में। पढ़ें बेहद अनोखी लव स्टोरी, जो इतनी क्यूट है कि आपका भी दिल धड़कने लगेगा।
valentines day 2019 valentines week 2019 valentine week valentine day love story
विनोद और लक्ष्मी की प्रेम कहानी
