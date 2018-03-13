बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aa772894f1c1b27088b4e56","slug":"unique-marriage-sonipat-bride-farewell-via-helicopter-in-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u0940\u0915\u0949\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928...\u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0935\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हेलीकॉप्टर से लेने आए थे दुल्हन...पर नहीं हो पाई विदाई, सुबह वही हुआ जो होना था
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, मुलाना(हरियाणा), Updated Tue, 13 Mar 2018 03:01 PM IST
दूल्हा हेलीकॉप्टर में बैठकर दुल्हन लेने के लिए पहुंचा, लेकिन विदाई नहीं हो पाई। उसके बाद अगले दिन सवेरे वही हुआ, जो होना था, देखिए तस्वीरें।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5aa772894f1c1b27088b4e56","slug":"unique-marriage-sonipat-bride-farewell-via-helicopter-in-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u0940\u0915\u0949\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928...\u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0935\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aa772894f1c1b27088b4e56","slug":"unique-marriage-sonipat-bride-farewell-via-helicopter-in-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u0940\u0915\u0949\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928...\u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0935\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aa772894f1c1b27088b4e56","slug":"unique-marriage-sonipat-bride-farewell-via-helicopter-in-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u0940\u0915\u0949\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928...\u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0935\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aa772894f1c1b27088b4e56","slug":"unique-marriage-sonipat-bride-farewell-via-helicopter-in-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u0940\u0915\u0949\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928...\u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0935\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aa772894f1c1b27088b4e56","slug":"unique-marriage-sonipat-bride-farewell-via-helicopter-in-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u0940\u0915\u0949\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928...\u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0935\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aa772894f1c1b27088b4e56","slug":"unique-marriage-sonipat-bride-farewell-via-helicopter-in-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u0940\u0915\u0949\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928...\u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0935\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.