रेसलिंग के दीवानों, क्या आपको ये गुडन्यूज मिली? अब यहां भी युवा बनेंगे 'द ग्रेट खली'
रेसलिंग के दीवानों, क्या आपको ये गुडन्यूज मिली? अब यहां भी युवा बनेंगे 'द ग्रेट खली'
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Tue, 03 Jul 2018 02:38 PM IST
रेसलिंग के दीवानों के लिए बहुत बड़ी खुशखबरी, जालंधर के बाद अब यहां भी युवा 'द ग्रेट खली' बनेंगे। आप भी रेसलर बनना चाहते हैं तो कमर कस लें।
