बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5afbf4fa4f1c1bdc408b5be4","slug":"sting-operation-on-indian-railway-security-system-in-trains","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ट्रेन में सफर करने वालों के होश उड़ा देगी यह जानकारी, रखेंगे ध्यान तो बच जाएंगे
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा), Updated Wed, 16 May 2018 03:21 PM IST
ट्रेन में सफर करने के बारे में ऐसी जानकारी सामने आई है, जो आपके होश उड़ा देगी। अगर सावधानी बरतेंगे तो फंसने से बच जाएंगे, पढ़ें खुलासा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5afbf4fa4f1c1bdc408b5be4","slug":"sting-operation-on-indian-railway-security-system-in-trains","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afbf4fa4f1c1bdc408b5be4","slug":"sting-operation-on-indian-railway-security-system-in-trains","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afbf4fa4f1c1bdc408b5be4","slug":"sting-operation-on-indian-railway-security-system-in-trains","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afbf4fa4f1c1bdc408b5be4","slug":"sting-operation-on-indian-railway-security-system-in-trains","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afbf4fa4f1c1bdc408b5be4","slug":"sting-operation-on-indian-railway-security-system-in-trains","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afbf4fa4f1c1bdc408b5be4","slug":"sting-operation-on-indian-railway-security-system-in-trains","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afbf4fa4f1c1bdc408b5be4","slug":"sting-operation-on-indian-railway-security-system-in-trains","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afbf4fa4f1c1bdc408b5be4","slug":"sting-operation-on-indian-railway-security-system-in-trains","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afbf4fa4f1c1bdc408b5be4","slug":"sting-operation-on-indian-railway-security-system-in-trains","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.