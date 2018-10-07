बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bb9bf66867a5568185f0a59","slug":"six-picnic-spots-near-chandigarh-tourist-spots","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"...\u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f \u092a\u093f\u0915\u0928\u093f\u0915, \u091a\u0902\u0921\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0910\u0938\u0940 6 \u091c\u0917\u0939, \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0906 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
...तो हो जाए पिकनिक, चंडीगढ़ के पास ऐसी 6 जगह, एक दिन में जाकर आप वापस आ सकते हैं
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sun, 07 Oct 2018 01:48 PM IST
एक छुट्टी और पिकनिक पर जाने का मूड है, तो चंडीगढ़ के पास इन छह जगहों पर जा सकते हैं। यहां से आप एक दिन में ही पिकनिक मनाकर वापिस आ सकते हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bb9bf66867a5568185f0a59","slug":"six-picnic-spots-near-chandigarh-tourist-spots","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"...\u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f \u092a\u093f\u0915\u0928\u093f\u0915, \u091a\u0902\u0921\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0910\u0938\u0940 6 \u091c\u0917\u0939, \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0906 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb9bf66867a5568185f0a59","slug":"six-picnic-spots-near-chandigarh-tourist-spots","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"...\u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f \u092a\u093f\u0915\u0928\u093f\u0915, \u091a\u0902\u0921\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0910\u0938\u0940 6 \u091c\u0917\u0939, \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0906 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb9bf66867a5568185f0a59","slug":"six-picnic-spots-near-chandigarh-tourist-spots","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"...\u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f \u092a\u093f\u0915\u0928\u093f\u0915, \u091a\u0902\u0921\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0910\u0938\u0940 6 \u091c\u0917\u0939, \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0906 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb9bf66867a5568185f0a59","slug":"six-picnic-spots-near-chandigarh-tourist-spots","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"...\u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f \u092a\u093f\u0915\u0928\u093f\u0915, \u091a\u0902\u0921\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0910\u0938\u0940 6 \u091c\u0917\u0939, \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0906 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb9bf66867a5568185f0a59","slug":"six-picnic-spots-near-chandigarh-tourist-spots","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"...\u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f \u092a\u093f\u0915\u0928\u093f\u0915, \u091a\u0902\u0921\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0910\u0938\u0940 6 \u091c\u0917\u0939, \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0906 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb9bf66867a5568185f0a59","slug":"six-picnic-spots-near-chandigarh-tourist-spots","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"...\u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f \u092a\u093f\u0915\u0928\u093f\u0915, \u091a\u0902\u0921\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0910\u0938\u0940 6 \u091c\u0917\u0939, \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0906 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb9bf66867a5568185f0a59","slug":"six-picnic-spots-near-chandigarh-tourist-spots","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"...\u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f \u092a\u093f\u0915\u0928\u093f\u0915, \u091a\u0902\u0921\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0910\u0938\u0940 6 \u091c\u0917\u0939, \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0906 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb9bf66867a5568185f0a59","slug":"six-picnic-spots-near-chandigarh-tourist-spots","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"...\u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f \u092a\u093f\u0915\u0928\u093f\u0915, \u091a\u0902\u0921\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0910\u0938\u0940 6 \u091c\u0917\u0939, \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0906 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.