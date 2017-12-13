बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Pics: मैच जीतने के बाद पत्नी से ऐसे मिले रोहित शर्मा, आज ही के दिन हुई थी शादी
Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 01:01 AM IST
रोहित शर्मा ने धर्मशाला वाला अपना बदला श्रीलंकाई टीम से आख़िरकार ले ही लिया। इसके साथ ही रोहित और उनकी पत्नी रीतिका के लिए आज का दिन बेहद ख़ास और ताउम्र याद रहने वाला बन चुका है।
