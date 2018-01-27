बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
JIO का बड़ा धमाका, और भी सस्ते कर दिए सभी प्लान, बढ़ा दिया डाटा
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 09:42 AM IST
रिलायंस जियो ने अपने सभी प्लान फिर से बदलकर अपडेट कर दिए हैं। प्लान सस्ते हो गए हैं और डाटा बढ़ गया है तो जल्दी करें, रिचार्ज कराएं।
