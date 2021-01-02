शहर चुनें
ठंड में पंजाब का सियासी पारा गरमाया, भाजपा ने रैली कर रोष जताया, यूथ कांग्रेसियों को पुलिस ने उठाया 

अमर उजाला, लुधियाना (पंजाब), Updated Sat, 02 Jan 2021 05:15 PM IST
लुधियाना में भाजपा की रोष रैली के विरोध में यूथ कांग्रेसियों ने प्रदर्शन किया।
लुधियाना में भाजपा की रोष रैली के विरोध में यूथ कांग्रेसियों ने प्रदर्शन किया। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पंजाब में कड़ाके की सर्दी के चलते दिन का पारा लगातार गिर रहा है, लेकिन किसान आंदोलन को लेकर राजनीतिक पार्टियों का पारा इस समय सबसे ऊपर है। शनिवार को लुधियाना के शिंगार सिनेमा के पास भाजपा के धरने को लेकर दिनभर सियासत गर्म रही। 
 
city & states chandigarh punjab ludhiana congress bjp ashwani sharma ludhiana police

लुधियाना में भाजपा की रोष रैली के विरोध में यूथ कांग्रेसियों ने प्रदर्शन किया।
लुधियाना में भाजपा की रोष रैली के विरोध में यूथ कांग्रेसियों ने प्रदर्शन किया। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लुधियाना में पुलिस ने कड़े सुरक्षा प्रबंध किए थे।
लुधियाना में पुलिस ने कड़े सुरक्षा प्रबंध किए थे। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोष रैली में मौजूद भाजपाई।
रोष रैली में मौजूद भाजपाई। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लुधियाना में विरोध जताते कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता।
लुधियाना में विरोध जताते कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लुधियाना में सांसद रवनीत बिट्टू के घर लगे गद्दे और हीटर।
लुधियाना में सांसद रवनीत बिट्टू के घर लगे गद्दे और हीटर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
