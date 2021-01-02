ठंड में पंजाब का सियासी पारा गरमाया, भाजपा ने रैली कर रोष जताया, यूथ कांग्रेसियों को पुलिस ने उठाया 

{"_id":"5ff05a688ebc3e3c833a816c","slug":"punjab-protest-rally-by-bjp-in-ludhiana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0920\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0917\u0930\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0948\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0937 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092f\u0942\u0925 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लुधियाना में भाजपा की रोष रैली के विरोध में यूथ कांग्रेसियों ने प्रदर्शन किया।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff05a688ebc3e3c833a816c","slug":"punjab-protest-rally-by-bjp-in-ludhiana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0920\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0917\u0930\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0948\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0937 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092f\u0942\u0925 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लुधियाना में पुलिस ने कड़े सुरक्षा प्रबंध किए थे।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff05a688ebc3e3c833a816c","slug":"punjab-protest-rally-by-bjp-in-ludhiana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0920\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0917\u0930\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0948\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0937 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092f\u0942\u0925 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रोष रैली में मौजूद भाजपाई।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff05a688ebc3e3c833a816c","slug":"punjab-protest-rally-by-bjp-in-ludhiana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0920\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0917\u0930\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0948\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0937 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092f\u0942\u0925 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लुधियाना में विरोध जताते कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff05a688ebc3e3c833a816c","slug":"punjab-protest-rally-by-bjp-in-ludhiana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0920\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0917\u0930\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0948\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0937 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092f\u0942\u0925 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लुधियाना में सांसद रवनीत बिट्टू के घर लगे गद्दे और हीटर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला