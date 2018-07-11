शहर चुनें

टल सकता है भारतीय कप्तान की नौकरी पर आया संकट, बनी रह सकती हैं डीएसपी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 11 Jul 2018 11:19 AM IST
हरमनप्रीत कौर
1 of 8
टीम इंडिया की कप्तान की नौकरी पर आया संकट टल सकता है। वे डीएसपी के पद पर बनी रह सकती हैं, अगर एक ये काम हो जाए तो। इससे उन्हें बड़ी राहत मिलेगी।
harmanpreet kaur punjab police fake degree cricket sports

