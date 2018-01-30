बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7028354f1c1b89268b73f9","slug":"postmaster-missed-passport-bag-released-by-chandigarh-passport-office","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0910\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पासपोर्ट के बारे में ये खबर पढ़कर झटका लगेगा, कहीं आपके साथ न हो जाए ऐसा
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, बठिंडा(पंजाब), Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 01:40 PM IST
पासपोर्ट के बारे में ये खबर पढ़कर आपको झटका लगेगा। जरूर पढ़ें और संभल जाएं, देखिए कहीं आपके साथ ऐसा न हो जाएं, बड़ी परेशानी झेलनी पड़ेगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7028354f1c1b89268b73f9","slug":"postmaster-missed-passport-bag-released-by-chandigarh-passport-office","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0910\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7028354f1c1b89268b73f9","slug":"postmaster-missed-passport-bag-released-by-chandigarh-passport-office","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0910\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7028354f1c1b89268b73f9","slug":"postmaster-missed-passport-bag-released-by-chandigarh-passport-office","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0910\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7028354f1c1b89268b73f9","slug":"postmaster-missed-passport-bag-released-by-chandigarh-passport-office","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0910\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7028354f1c1b89268b73f9","slug":"postmaster-missed-passport-bag-released-by-chandigarh-passport-office","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0910\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.