बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5acdae4a4f1c1b1e3d8b484a","slug":"post-office-scheme-saving-scheme-fraud-in-ambala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940, \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पोस्ट ऑफिस में खाता है तो यह जानकारी आपके होश उड़ा देगी, रखेंगे ध्यान तो बच जाएंगे
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नारायणगढ़/शहजादपुर (अंबाला), Updated Wed, 11 Apr 2018 12:15 PM IST
पोस्ट ऑफिस में खाते को लेकर ऐसी जानकारी सामने आई है, जो आपके होश उड़ा देगी। अगर सावधानी बरतेंगे तो फंसने से बच जाएंगे, पढ़ें खुलासा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5acdae4a4f1c1b1e3d8b484a","slug":"post-office-scheme-saving-scheme-fraud-in-ambala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940, \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5acdae4a4f1c1b1e3d8b484a","slug":"post-office-scheme-saving-scheme-fraud-in-ambala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940, \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5acdae4a4f1c1b1e3d8b484a","slug":"post-office-scheme-saving-scheme-fraud-in-ambala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940, \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5acdae4a4f1c1b1e3d8b484a","slug":"post-office-scheme-saving-scheme-fraud-in-ambala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940, \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5acdae4a4f1c1b1e3d8b484a","slug":"post-office-scheme-saving-scheme-fraud-in-ambala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940, \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5acdae4a4f1c1b1e3d8b484a","slug":"post-office-scheme-saving-scheme-fraud-in-ambala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940, \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.