बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5f34f12199135e03424ced9e","slug":"ogran-donation-day-informations-about-organ-donation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0926\u093e\u0928... \u0915\u094c\u0928-\u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जानिए क्या है अंगदान... कौन-कौन से अंग कर सकते हैं दान और किन्हें नहीं करना चाहिए ये काम
अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 13 Aug 2020 01:25 PM IST
अंगदान दिवस के मौके पर हम आपको बता रहे हैं अंगदान के बारे में और इससे जुड़ी कुछ विशेष जानकारियां, जो बड़े काम आएंगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5f34f12199135e03424ced9e","slug":"ogran-donation-day-informations-about-organ-donation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0926\u093e\u0928... \u0915\u094c\u0928-\u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
{"_id":"5f34f12199135e03424ced9e","slug":"ogran-donation-day-informations-about-organ-donation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0926\u093e\u0928... \u0915\u094c\u0928-\u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
{"_id":"5f34f12199135e03424ced9e","slug":"ogran-donation-day-informations-about-organ-donation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0926\u093e\u0928... \u0915\u094c\u0928-\u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
{"_id":"5f34f12199135e03424ced9e","slug":"ogran-donation-day-informations-about-organ-donation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0926\u093e\u0928... \u0915\u094c\u0928-\u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
{"_id":"5f34f12199135e03424ced9e","slug":"ogran-donation-day-informations-about-organ-donation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0926\u093e\u0928... \u0915\u094c\u0928-\u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
{"_id":"5f34f12199135e03424ced9e","slug":"ogran-donation-day-informations-about-organ-donation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0926\u093e\u0928... \u0915\u094c\u0928-\u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
{"_id":"5f34f12199135e03424ced9e","slug":"ogran-donation-day-informations-about-organ-donation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0926\u093e\u0928... \u0915\u094c\u0928-\u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
अमर उजाला प्लस के सदस्य बनें और विशिष्ट अनुभव पाएं
X
अमर उजाला प्लस
अमर उजाला प्लस के सदस्य बनें और विशिष्ट अनुभव पाएं
DISMISS
© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited