शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Ogran Donation Day: Informations about Organ Donation

जानिए क्या है अंगदान... कौन-कौन से अंग कर सकते हैं दान और किन्हें नहीं करना चाहिए ये काम

अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 13 Aug 2020 01:25 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
1 of 7
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
अंगदान दिवस के मौके पर हम आपको बता रहे हैं अंगदान के बारे में और इससे जुड़ी कुछ विशेष जानकारियां, जो बड़े काम आएंगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Delhi Police Constable Exam 2020: कॉन्स्टेबल और हेड कॉन्स्टेबल के लिए 5846 वैकेंसीज
Click Here
विज्ञापन
organ donation ogran donation day pgi chandigarh

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

तुगलकाबाद अंडरपास पर हुई दुर्घटना
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली की बारिशः सवारियों से लदी बैलगाड़ी का बिगड़ा संतुलन, पानी में गिरे लोग, वीडियो वायरल

13 अगस्त 2020

हुक्का बार में अश्लीलता
Meerut

अयान ने किए चौंकाने वाले खुलासे, गिरोह बनाकर नाबालिग लड़कियों को पिलाते थे हुक्का, तस्वीरें

13 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
आईएमए के डॉक्टर आगे आए, तो कम हुई मुश्किलें।
Gorakhpur

Independence day special: जानिए कौन हैं ये धरती के 'भगवान', जो जान जोखिम में डालकर बुझा रहे हैं कोरोना की 'आग'

13 अगस्त 2020

Janmashtami 2020
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: मंदिरों में गूंजे भगवान श्रीकृष्ण के जयकारे, श्रद्धा पूर्वक मनाई गई जन्माष्टमी

13 अगस्त 2020

शिक्षा में प्रगति प्राप्त करने हेतु जरूर करें यह वास्तु उपाय
astrology

शिक्षा में प्रगति प्राप्त करने हेतु जरूर करें यह वास्तु उपाय
संजीत के शव की तलाश में जुटी पुलिस
Kanpur

संजीत अपहरण हत्या कांड में शव और सबूत ढूंढने में नाकाम रही कानपुर पुलिस, अब कोर्ट ने दिया झटका

13 अगस्त 2020

चित्रकूट में डूब गया मंदाकिनी का घाट, कानपुर में डूब गई सड़कें और पुल
Kanpur

यूपी: झमाझम बारिश में डूब गया कानपुर, चित्रकूट में बढ़ा मंदाकिनी का पानी, जनजीवन अस्त व्यस्त

13 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

परेड रिहर्सल
Chandigarh

Independence Day: तस्वीरों में देखें परेड की फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल, मास्क पहने नजर आए जवान

13 अगस्त 2020

बीएचयू में भरा पानी।
Varanasi

Varanasi Weather Update: तीसरे दिन भी बारिश, उमस से राहत, लेकिन जलभराव से आफत

13 अगस्त 2020

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
विज्ञापन
विकास दुबे कांड: अमर के प्यार में पागल थी खुशी
Kanpur

अमर के इस अंदाज की दिवानी थी खुशी, शादी के पांचवें दिन मिट गया था सिंदूर, अब घुट-घुट कर कट रही रातें

13 अगस्त 2020

weather forecast Delhi
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में झमाझम बारिश से जगह-जगह गिरे पेड़ और सड़कों पर भरा पानी, लगा लंबा जाम

13 अगस्त 2020

शिक्षा में प्रगति प्राप्त करने हेतु जरूर करें यह वास्तु उपाय
astrology

शिक्षा में प्रगति प्राप्त करने हेतु जरूर करें यह वास्तु उपाय
Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey: अमर दुबे की पत्नी को लेकर हैरान करने वाला सच, खुशी को पता था वो बदमाश है, इसलिए की शादी

13 अगस्त 2020

डॉक्टर दीप्ति की फाइल फोटी
Agra

डॉ. दीप्ति की मौत का मामलाः पुलिस रवैये से आहत पिता ने मुख्यमंत्री को लिखा पत्र

13 अगस्त 2020

कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता राजीव त्यागी का निधन
Delhi NCR

कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता राजीव त्यागी ने डिबेट के दौरान पत्नी से कहे थे ये आखिरी शब्द, इतना कहते ही...

13 अगस्त 2020

Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi died
Delhi NCR

ऐसे सुर्खियों में आए थे राजीव त्यागी, इस पार्टी से शुरू किया था राजनीतिक सफर और बन गए राहुल-प्रियंका गांधी के खास

13 अगस्त 2020

अंगद कोजर।
Varanasi

जन्माष्टमी: नंद घर आनंद भयो जै कन्हैया लाल की, बनारस के बच्चे बने लिटिल कृष्णा

13 अगस्त 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इस शख्स ने 14वें फ्लोर पर तैयार कर डाले तीन गार्डन, तस्वीरों में देखें इसकी खूबसूरती

13 अगस्त 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के गुर्गे बाल गोविंद का हैरान करने वाला खुलासा, पहले भगवा गमछा और कपड़े खरीदे, फिर...

13 अगस्त 2020

bjp leader murder
Meerut

संजय खोखर हत्याकांड: सनसनीखेज वारदात की पुलिस ने बताई ये कहानी, क्या यही है असलियत?

13 अगस्त 2020

bjp leader murder
Meerut

संजय खोखर हत्याकांड: हत्या की असली वजह क्या है, कौन-कौन इसमें शामिल, बेटा बोला-सबके नाम सामने आएं

13 अगस्त 2020

ठंडी बीयर मांगता ग्राहक
Delhi NCR

ठंडी बीयर मांगी तो हो गया फसाद, सिर पर ही फोड़ दी बोतल ...और फिर

13 अगस्त 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj Corona Updates: प्रयागराज में कोरोना से आठ की मृत्यु, नौवीं मौत की भी चर्चा पर आधिकारिक पुष्टि नहीं

13 अगस्त 2020

आदित्य प्रताप सिंह, बसंत विहार एक्स. कॉलोनी, इज्जतनगर, बरेली
Bareilly

रोक नहीं पाया कोरोना घर-घर आया कान्हा

13 अगस्त 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited