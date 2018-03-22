शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Martyrs' Day 23 March 1931, shaheed-e-azam bhagat singh life untold facts

फांसी का तख्ता बना मंडप, फंदा वरमाला और मौत उनकी दुल्हन, जानिए कौन थे वो

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 22 Mar 2018 05:14 PM IST
शहीद-ए-आजम भगत सिंह
1 of 10
शहीदी दिवस के मौके पर हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं, पाकिस्तान में जन्मे भगत सिंह के जीवन से जुड़ी 10 ऐसी बातें, जो शायद ही आपको पता हो।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
martyrs' day 23 march 1931 shaheedi diwas bhagat singh rajguru sukhdev

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

अखिलेश यादव एवं शिवपाल यादव
Kanpur

शिवपाल के सपा में एक्टिव हाेते ही गड़बड़ाया राज्यसभा में बीजेपी के 9वें उम्मीदवार की जीत का गणित

22 मार्च 2018

mau
Varanasi

यूपीः अजगर ने सबके सामने सपेरे का घोंटा गला, लोग बनाते रहे वीडियो

22 मार्च 2018

भांग तैयार करता दुकानदार
Kanpur

यकीन नहीं हाे रहा है भईया, इस शहर के लाेग हर साल खा जाते 46 हजार किलो भांग

22 मार्च 2018

life insurance
Dehradun

सिर्फ एक बार पैसा लगाने के बाद LIC की ये पॉलिसी आपको कर देंगी मालामाल

22 मार्च 2018

mohammad shahabuddin
Delhi NCR

क्यों दाने-दाने का मोहताज हुआ बाहुबली डॉन शहाबुद्दीन, घट गया है 10 Kg से भी ज्यादा वजन

22 मार्च 2018

class 9
Delhi NCR

9वीं की छात्रा की खुदकुशी केस से सबक ले दिल्ली सरकार ने बजट में की हैप्पीनेस प्रोग्राम की घोषणा

22 मार्च 2018

More in City & states

Fresh snowfall Rain in himachal pradesh manali kullu chamba
Shimla

तस्वीरें: हिमाचल के मैदानी इलाकों में बारिश; चोटियां बर्फ से लकदक, किसानों-बागवानों को राहत

22 मार्च 2018

भगत सिंह
Chandigarh

शहीदी दिवस: भगत सिंह से जुड़े वो 8 सच, न कभी सुने होंगे न कहीं पढ़ें होंगे

22 मार्च 2018

Mobile User
Dehradun

JIO का धमाकेदार प्लान, 1000 GB तक डाटा के साथ मिलेगा और भी बहुत कुछ

22 मार्च 2018

kanya pujan
Delhi NCR

नवरात्रिः इस उम्र की कन्याओं का पूजन होता है फलदायी, जानें कब और कैसे करें पूजा

22 मार्च 2018

shivpal singh yadav in akhilesh yadav dinner party.
Lucknow

अखिलेश की डिनर पार्टी में पहुंचे चाचा शिवपाल, रिश्तों पर जमी बर्फ पिघली, तस्वीरें

22 मार्च 2018

tilak hall
Lucknow

राज्यसभा चुनाव : यूपी विधानसभा के तिलक हॉल में तैयारियां हुईं मुकम्मल, तस्वीरें

22 मार्च 2018

राज्यसभा चुनाव
Kanpur

क्याें मचा है राज्यसभा चुनाव 2018 के लिए घमासान, क्या है इसकी चुनावी गणित

22 मार्च 2018

हिसार सड़क हादसा
Chandigarh

बाप-बेटों को एक साथ अंतिम विदाई, साथ जलीं 5 चिताएं, देखकर मां-बहनें बेसुध

22 मार्च 2018

gairsain
Dehradun

गैरसैंण बजट सत्र: हंगामा करते आंदोलनकारियों पर लाठीचार्ज, 40 से ज्यादा हिरासत में लिए

22 मार्च 2018

हिसार सड़क हादसा
Chandigarh

Pics: पिता को बचाने निकले थे, पांचों को ऐसे आ गई मौत, हादसे का सच आया सामने

22 मार्च 2018

class 9 girl suicide
Delhi NCR

छात्रा सुसाइड केसः स्कूल में नृत्य सिखाने वाली को ही दिया B ग्रेड, ऐसे ही 4 सवाल उठा रहे सिर

22 मार्च 2018

डेमो इमेज
Dehradun

राशनकार्ड धारकों के लिए जरूरी खबर, नहीं है जानकारी तो जल्द पता कीजिए

22 मार्च 2018

राजपाल यादव
Kanpur

राजपाल यादव ने बोली दिल की बात, कहा '' यहां आती हर धर्म की खुशबू''

22 मार्च 2018

facebook
Delhi NCR

फेसबुक डेटा लीक: आपकी मौत कब होगी? ऐसे सवाल ही लीक कर रहे आपका डेटा, जानें क्या बरतें सावधानी

22 मार्च 2018

e way
Chandigarh

एक अप्रैल से लागू होगा ई वे बिल, यहां समझिए क्या है और क्या होंगे इसके फायदे

22 मार्च 2018

delhi assembly
Delhi NCR

यहां पढ़िए केजरीवाल सरकार के 26 प्वाइंट वाले ग्रीन बजट की सारी सौगातें

22 मार्च 2018

शहीद-ए-आजम भगत सिंह
शहीद भगत सिंह
भगत सिंह, राजगुरू, सुखदेव
शहीद-ए-आजम भगत सिंह
भगत सिंह
bhagat singh
bhagat singh
bhagat singh
bhagat singh
भगत सिंह शहीदी दिवस

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.