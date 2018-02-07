बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7acf9d4f1c1ba1268b8f15","slug":"martyr-sepoy-pargat-singh-wife-ramanpreet-kaur-big-decision","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"LOC \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0938\u092e \u0916\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, PM \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u092e\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
LOC पर शहीद पति की कसम खाकर पत्नी ने लिया ऐसा फैसला, PM मोदी नमन करेंगे
राकेश चौहान/अमर उजाला, करनाल(हरियाणा), Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 03:42 PM IST
पाकिस्तान की गोलीबारी में शहीद हुए पति की कसम खाते हुए पत्नी ने ऐसा फैसला लिया कि मां-बाप का सिर फक्र से ऊंचा हो गया। पीएम मोदी भी नमन करेंगे, पढ़ें रिपोर्ट...
