{"_id":"5a5ee18e4f1c1b805a8b4687","slug":"reliance-jio-cashback-offer-on-398-recharge","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JIO \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0911\u092b\u0930, \u0915\u092e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0948\u0936\u092c\u0948\u0915, 31 \u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
JIO का एक और धमाकेदार ऑफर, कम पैसों में ज्यादा कैशबैक, 31 जनवरी तक
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 11:24 AM IST
रिलायंस जियो अपने ग्राहकों के लिए एक और धमाकेदार ऑफर लेकर आया है। इसमें कम रिचार्ज पर ज्यादा कैशबैक मिलेगा तो जल्दी से फायदा उठाएं।
