अब दुश्मन के लिए भारतीय सेना और एयरफोर्स की जासूसी आसान नहीं, जानिए कैसे?

मोहित धुपड़/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 06:39 PM IST
isro will launch communication satellite for indian army, indian airforce

सेना, वायुसेना की महत्वपूर्ण सूचनाओं में दुश्मनों के लिए सेंधमारी और जासूसी अब आसान नहीं होगी, क्योंकि एक परियोजना पर काम किया जा रहा है।

