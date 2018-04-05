बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ac5ce7c4f1c1bd1618b5a43","slug":"indians-can-go-on-tour-in-56-countries-without-visa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0928 56 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, VISA \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गर्मी की छुट्टियों में परिवार को इन 56 देशों की सैर पर ले जाएं, VISA की जरूरत नहीं
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 05 Apr 2018 12:58 PM IST
गर्मी की छुट्टियों में विदेश जाने का प्लान है तो इन सभी देशों में जाएं, वीजा की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगा। ज्यादा जानकारी के लिए यहां क्लिक करें।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ac5ce7c4f1c1bd1618b5a43","slug":"indians-can-go-on-tour-in-56-countries-without-visa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0928 56 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, VISA \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ac5ce7c4f1c1bd1618b5a43","slug":"indians-can-go-on-tour-in-56-countries-without-visa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0928 56 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, VISA \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ac5ce7c4f1c1bd1618b5a43","slug":"indians-can-go-on-tour-in-56-countries-without-visa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0928 56 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, VISA \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ac5ce7c4f1c1bd1618b5a43","slug":"indians-can-go-on-tour-in-56-countries-without-visa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0928 56 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, VISA \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ac5ce7c4f1c1bd1618b5a43","slug":"indians-can-go-on-tour-in-56-countries-without-visa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0928 56 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, VISA \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ac5ce7c4f1c1bd1618b5a43","slug":"indians-can-go-on-tour-in-56-countries-without-visa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0928 56 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, VISA \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ac5ce7c4f1c1bd1618b5a43","slug":"indians-can-go-on-tour-in-56-countries-without-visa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0928 56 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, VISA \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ac5ce7c4f1c1bd1618b5a43","slug":"indians-can-go-on-tour-in-56-countries-without-visa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0928 56 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, VISA \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.