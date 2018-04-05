बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ac5ed7a4f1c1bd7618b59a7","slug":"bank-will-refund-money-after-online-fruad-with-conditions","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e, \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बैंक में जमा पैसा सुरक्षित है या नहीं, जानिए एक नियम, नजरअंदाज किया तो पछताएंगे
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा), Updated Thu, 05 Apr 2018 03:35 PM IST
सभी बैंक अकाउंट होल्डर्स के लिए बड़े काम की जानकारी है। अगर नजरअंदाज कर दी तो खाते में जमा पैसे से हाथ धोना पड़ सकता है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ac5ed7a4f1c1bd7618b59a7","slug":"bank-will-refund-money-after-online-fruad-with-conditions","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e, \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ac5ed7a4f1c1bd7618b59a7","slug":"bank-will-refund-money-after-online-fruad-with-conditions","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e, \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ac5ed7a4f1c1bd7618b59a7","slug":"bank-will-refund-money-after-online-fruad-with-conditions","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e, \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ac5ed7a4f1c1bd7618b59a7","slug":"bank-will-refund-money-after-online-fruad-with-conditions","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e, \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ac5ed7a4f1c1bd7618b59a7","slug":"bank-will-refund-money-after-online-fruad-with-conditions","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e, \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.