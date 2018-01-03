बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नया साल शुरू होते ही रसोई गैस सिलेंडर सस्ता हुआ, जानिए नई कीमतें
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 01:51 PM IST
नए साल पर रसोई गैस उपभोक्ताओं के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी। दरअसल, एलपीजी सिलेंडर सस्ता हो गया है और नई दरें एक जनवरी से लागू होंगी।
