Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   indian government reduces lpg cylinder rates

नया साल शुरू होते ही रसोई गैस सिलेंडर सस्ता हुआ, जानिए नई कीमतें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 01:51 PM IST
indian government reduces lpg cylinder rates
1 of 6
नए साल पर रसोई गैस उपभोक्ताओं के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी। दरअसल, एलपीजी सिलेंडर सस्ता हो गया है और नई दरें एक जनवरी से लागू होंगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
lpg cylinder lpg cylinder rates lpg cylinder rates reduced indian government oil company

Recommended

know how to check a fake gst bill
Chandigarh

GST के नाम पर कोई बेवजह तो आपसे पैसे नहीं वसूल रहा, ऐसे करें चेक

3 जनवरी 2018

job in indian army for 10th passed, indian army recruitment
Chandigarh

INDIAN ARMY में 10वीं पास के लिए नौकरी, पूरी करनी होंगी ये 6 शर्तें

3 जनवरी 2018

do investment in sukanya samriddhi yojna
Chandigarh

बड़े काम की सरकारी स्कीम, कम निवेश ज्यादा फायदा, आप करोड़पति बन सकते हैं

3 जनवरी 2018

reliance jio new year offers, 2gb data in 299 rupees
Chandigarh

JIO यूजर हैं तो नए साल में इन दो ऑफर का फायदा उठाएं, भूल जाओगे पुराने

3 जनवरी 2018

Punjab Indian army Sepoy Jagsir Singh Cremation in Firozpur
Chandigarh

शहीद भाई का शव देखकर बदहवास हो गई बहन, लगे पाकिस्तान मुर्दाबाद के नारे

3 जनवरी 2018

Bike thief wrote a emotional letter to bike owner
Chandigarh

भावनात्मक पत्र लिखकर बाइक वापस छोड़ गया चोर, लेटर में लिखा- एक मजबूर बाप हूं...

3 जनवरी 2018

More in City & states

Seeing these pictures of cruelity and Humanity
Kanpur

''हैवानियत और इंसानियत'' की ये तस्वीरें देखकर हर किसी की आंख भर आई

3 जनवरी 2018

big news for bank account holder
Dehradun

बैंक खाता धारकों के लिए जरूरी खबर, नहीं पढ़ी तो फिर पछताएंगे...

31 दिसंबर 2017

rahul gandhi helped lk advani to get proper place to stand on 16th anniversary of parliament attack
Delhi NCR

संसद परिसर में हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि आडवाणी के लिए भीड़ से बाहर आए राहुल और पकड़ लिया उनका हाथ

31 दिसंबर 2017

pnb may close 300 bank branches soon
Dehradun

नए साल में देशभर के PNB ग्राहकों के लिए बुरी खबर, बढ़ जाएगी आपकी टेंशन

3 जनवरी 2018

man arrested due to cruelity with monkey
Kanpur

PHOTOS: बंदर पर अत्याचार करने वाला गिरफ्तार, कही ये बात

3 जनवरी 2018

modi government change income tax rule
Dehradun

मोदी सरकार ने बदला इनकम टैक्स का यह नियम, जिसके बाद अब आपकी खैर नहीं

3 जनवरी 2018

Reliance jio secret code for call divert on another phone
Dehradun

JIO का नंबर इस्तेमाल करते हैं तो याद कर लें ये दो कोड, मुश्किल समय में होगा बड़ा फायदा

3 जनवरी 2018

bjp and congress facing same problem
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: भाजपा और कांग्रेस के सामने खड़ी हुई परेशानी, ​छिन सकता है सिंबल

3 जनवरी 2018

film actress suhasi dhami in lucknow
Lucknow

जब '42 साल की वेदिका' के प्यार में पागल हो गया 24 साल का ये युवक

28 दिसंबर 2017

ram rahim meeting with family on new year first day
Chandigarh

नए साल के पहले दिन राम रहीम से मिलने आए बेटा-बेटी व बहू, कह गए बड़ी बात

3 जनवरी 2018

dera sacha sauda chief ram rahim weight going down regularly
Chandigarh

127 दिन से जेल में रह रहे राम रहीम का वो सच आया सामने, सोचा भी न होगा

31 दिसंबर 2017

Former BSF soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav's new avatar
Chandigarh

सेना में 'रोटी की जंग' छेड़ने वाला जवान तेज बहादुर, अब ये करने को हुआ मजबूर

31 दिसंबर 2017

In new year 2018 horoscope shani dev bad effect on zodiac
Dehradun

2018 में इन राशियों के लिए परेशानी खड़ी करेंगे शनिदेव, जानें आपकी राशि पर कैसा रहेगा असर

28 दिसंबर 2017

good news for employees who has PF account
Dehradun

PF अकाउंट रखने वालों का दिल खुश कर देगी यह खबर, अब मिलेगा बड़ा फायदा

31 दिसंबर 2017

when yogi moved by foot in hazratganj
Lucknow

अचानक रुक गया ट्रैफिक जब हजरतगंज की सड़क पर पैदल निकले सीएम योगी, देखिए पूरा माजरा

3 जनवरी 2018

bad news for provident fund members
Dehradun

मोदी सरकार ने किया ऐसा फैसला, जिससे घट जाएगा आपका Provident Fund

3 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.